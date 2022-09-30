Michigan man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Mid-Michigan man has pleaded guilty to attacking a police officer during the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021

Logan Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon. The plea came in court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Officer, identified as "B.M." in the filings.

According to the statement of offense, which lays out what happened and Barnhart signed, he grabbed Officer B.M.'s vest and dragged him down the steps in prone position and into the crowd.

While that happened, other rioters, including co-defendants in the case, allegedly beat the officer with weapons including a flagpole and baton.

Later, the feds say, "Barnhart returned to the Archway, where other rioters were slamming riot shields into the line of police officers striking them and throwing objects at them. Barnhart pushed other rioters – who were holding riot shields – from behind, supporting them and propelling them forward into the line of officers. Barnhart then approached the line of officers and struck at them with the base of the flagpole."

Under the plea agreement, he faces anywhere from three to five years in prison.

Earlier this month, a Southgate man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Capitol attack.

Anthony Robert Williams, 47, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses.

In a Facebook post three days after the riot, Williams called himself an "Operation Swamp Storm veteran" and referred to Jan. 6 as the "proudest day of my life." He added that it "felt like the founding fathers were smiling down on us in that room, and I guarantee my dad and gramps, both vets, would be proud."

"Williams' participation in the riot was purposeful, extensive, enthusiastic, and remorseless," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

