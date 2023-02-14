Michigan legislators speak out after MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan legislators issuing statements after the shooting on Michigan State University's campus Monday night.

WATCH: Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives statement on MSU shooting

State Representative Ranjeev Puri taking a hard stance, starting with a simple, explosive sentence.

"F*** your thoughts and prayers" Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) Michigan's 24th

—see the full statement here—

According to Puri, 67 mass shootings have taken 2,215 lives in the U.S. in the last 6 weeks.

In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's statement she thanked those charged with confronting the gunman, securing campus, and tending those shot.

I want to thank the countless first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the healthcare workers who poured into local hospitals to save lives. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, sent a statement Tuesday morning, echoing the sentiment.

“Colleen and I are heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Michigan State University. We’re grieving for those who lost loved ones in this nightmare and are praying for those who were injured. We’re thinking of the students, parents, staff, Spartan community — and all impacted by this tragedy. I’m also thankful to the law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene.” Senator Gary Peters (MI)

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, wrote of solidarity from universities around the state.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been critically injured. The state universities of Michigan extend to the entire Michigan State University community its support as the healing process begins.”

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities

This article includes live updates and will be updated.