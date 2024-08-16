Michigan judge who had teen handcuffed for sleeping in court is temporarily removed from the docket

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit judge who had a teenage girl handcuffed and put into a jail uniform for falling asleep during a field trip to his courtroom has been removed from the docket.

36th District Court Judge Kenneth King was temporarily removed from the docket, according to Chief Judge William McConico after an internal investigation.

"We are going to have him go through some training sessions dealing with cultural competency also some sensitivity training, because there should never be a situation where a child is on a field trip and she ends up in a jail jumpsuit and in handcuffs," Chief Judge McConico said.

McConico added that while he doesn't agree with King's disciplinary actions that day, he stands by him being a qualified judge.

"Judge King likes to use teachable moments. The tactics are not the tactics that we believe is acceptable at 36th District Court. I know Judge King personally, and that's not normally in his character," Chief Judge McConico said.

After speaking with 7 News Detroit, Judge McConico issued the following statement saying they were taking extra security precautions following threats Judge King had received. Detroit Police's Cyber Crimes Unit is also investigating.

Judge King reported receiving comments of a threatening nature, and was given additional security while in the building. As the court cannot file any police reports on his behalf, direction on how to do so was provided to Judge King as well.



At this time, the court has not been presented with any further details on the reported threats.



Threats of violence are never acceptable, and we take that matter seriously. We understand the community outcry as to the incident that occurred and are addressing internally.

The girl's mother, Latoreya Hill, spoke with 7 News Detroit after learning of the disciplinary action.

"Don't play with an upset mother," Hill said. "Because you told my daughter don't play with you in your courtroom, and, so, you can't play with the citizens of Detroit and an upset mother."

WATCH: Detroit judge scolds teen during court field trip, places her in jail uniform

Detroit judge scolds teen during court field trip, places her in jail uniform

On Tuesday, children part of a three-week program with the nonprofit The Greening of Detroit were taken to 36th District Court for a field trip. Other field trips in the program include kayaking and watching birds. However, this was an opportunity for students to watch a real trial play out and speak to a judge.

Before the defense and prosecution even entered the court, King addressed the students and answered their questions. He then noticed a the 15-year-old girl dozing off.

"You fall asleep in my courtroom one more time, I’m gonna put you in back understood," the Judge addressed the girl in the courtroom.

McConico said that King will also undergo training to address underlying issues that contributed to this incident.

"We hope that these steps will help to reassure the public of the 36th District Court's dedication to serving our community with integrity and fairness. The 36th District Court, known as "the people's court," remains deeply committed to providing access to justice in an environment free from intimidation or disrespect. The actions of Judge King on August 13th do not reflect this commitment," McConico said in a statement.

WATCH: Mom of teen placed in handcuffs by Detroit judge on field trip breaks silence

Mom of teen placed in handcuffs by Detroit judge on field trip breaks silence

Judge King then says the teen gave him "attitude" for falling asleep.

"It wasn't so much, in fact, that she had fallen asleep because I have attorneys that fall asleep sometimes, so that's not too big of a deal. It was her whole attitude and her whole disposition that disturbed me," King told 7 News Detroit. "I wanted to get through to her, show how serious this is and how you are to conduct yourself inside of a courtroom."

On Wednesday, we spoke to Hill. She said she was horrified when she saw the video of her daughter, Eva Goodman, in handcuffs. Judge King says it was all to teach the teen a lesson about decorum and respect, but Hill says the judge doesn't know just how tough life has been for the family.

“Would you want someone to treat your child like that? Would you even treat your child like that," Hill asked through tears.

Hill is a single mother of two and says Goodman, her eldest daughter, was signed up for a summer program with the Greening of Detroit nonprofit to keep Goodman busy.

Hill says Goodman was falling asleep because the family does not have a permanent residence at the moment, and are just trying to make ends meet.

"To belittle her in front of the whole world and her friends, to make her feel even more worse about our situation," Hill said through tears. "The fact that he was talking about 'you go home and get in your bed', how do you know my baby got a home, how do you know my baby got a bed, her own bed she could sleep in, she don’t have that right now, so she was tired," Hill said through tears.

We spoke to Judge King Tuesday, who stood by his actions to discipline the child after showing him "attitude".

"Do I have any reservations? Do I think I was heavy-handed in what I did? No, I don't, because I'll do whatever it needs to be done to reach these kids and make sure that they don't end up in front of me," Judge King said. "That was my own version of scared straight."

Wayne County Commissioner of the Second District Jonathan Kinloch says King should publicly apologize.

“The judge owes not only that child an apology, not just excuses and not doubling down, but an apology not only to that child but the entire community," Kinloch said. “This can never happen again.”

Till says she doesn't want a personal apology but a public one, which she has not seen.

We reached out to King for comment but did not immediately hear back.