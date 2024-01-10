Michigan fans welcome football team back to Ann Arbor Tuesday evening

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Michigan football returns home with a national title, the university invited fans to Ann Arbor to help welcome the team back to campus.

The football team arrived in Ann Arbor on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The university invited fans to the back practice fields at Schembechler Hall to welcome the team back to campus. Fans entered through the back gates along the train tracks near the Blue Lot around Crisler Center. People were encouraged to park in the Blue Lot.

Team buses drove through campus, traveling down South University Drive and South State Street before going to Schembechler Hall.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the team were set to speak to the crowd after they arrived.

Once the team arrived back on campus, a University of Michigan official said an official celebration ceremony will be held Saturday at 7 pm at Crisler Arena. The event will require a ticket but will be televised on the Big Ten Network for those who are unable to attend.

More information is expected to be released tomorrow, once plans are finalized. The university will also reveal the details of a parade that is also being finalized.