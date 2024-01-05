Michigan fans determined to get to Houston for the National Championship: Here's how much fans are spending

(WXYZ) — The last time the Michigan Wolverines earned a college football National Championship title was in 1998.

At the time Travis Conner was 10 years old in Cassopolis, Michigan, eyes glued to the TV screen watching with his dad.

Now 25 years later, Michigan has a shot at a national title once again. This time Travis will be watching at the in Houston with his own 10-year-old son, Elijah Conner.

"It means everything," said Travis. "He’s basically my best friend. He’s actually probably a bigger fan than I am, he was crying at the Rose Bowl."

Elijah said, "To see my favorite team play in real life, it’s really like emotional for me to see."

The two just got done traveling to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl where in overtime Elijah said, "My joy hopped up, like it rose to the top when we were winning."

In anticipation of Michigan winning they bought flights to Houston for the National Championship weeks before Michigan qualified.

It's a good thing they did because ticket prices from Detroit to Houston have been soaring.

At the time of writing this article, Delta was completely out of Detroit to Houston flights for Sunday, January 7.

President of Cadillac Travel Group in Royal Oak, David Fishman said, "If you want to go now you’re going to have to be really flexible, the prices have gone up even more."

Fishman told us his phone has been ringing non-stop since Michigan won the Rose Bowl.

He's said he's now helping clients find plane tickets to surrounding Houston cities, "There’s options obviously, you can go into Austin which is one of the closer ones, that’s pricing around $2,200."

Fishman said in total going to the National Championship is now costing metro Detroiters $4,000 and up, per person.

His advice for those still hoping to go is to book ASAP, and if you can spend a day in the car, drive.

Travis is now looking for a way to try and get his dad to be able to join him and Elijah on their National Championship trip.

For some, it is a once-a-lifetime opportunity, well worth the time and money.