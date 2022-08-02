Watch Now
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 55 cases of monkeypox in Michigan

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 18:59:35-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 55 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.

The case breakdown looks like this:

Detroit City - 13
Genesee - 1
Ingham - 2
Ionia - 1
Kent - 6
Macomb - 6
Oakland - 11
Washtenaw - 3
Wayne - 7
Ottawa - 2
St Clair - 1
Livingston - 1
Montcalm - 1

Monkeypox symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.

