Michigan brothers exonerated 25 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder

Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 22, 2022
(WXYZ) — Two brothers have been exonerated after being wrongly convicted of murder nearly 25 years ago.

George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were wrongfully convicted of murder and felony firearm in 1997.

New evidence discovered during the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) investigation exonerated the two men.

The DeJesus cases mark the third and fourth wrongful convictions overturned through the CIU’s efforts.

“I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in to secure these exonerations for the DeJesus brothers,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This day is another source of great pride for our Conviction Integrity Unit, which was established in 2019 to ensure those convicted of state crimes are in fact guilty. I look forward to our continued collaboration with the Cooley Innocence Project and University of Michigan Innocence Clinic in our collective pursuit of providing justice to those wrongfully imprisoned.“

