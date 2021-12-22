LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has updates on the charges against Livingston County’s Undersheriff Jeffery Warder, Hazel Park Police Detective Sean Boucher, and Oak Park Guardian Nancy Williams.

Warder was arrested on Oct. 26 after a state trooper pulled him over. The undersheriff consented to a breath test on the scene after the trooper analyzed the situation and smelled alcohol. A blood test was later conducted with Warder. After the results of the tests, Livingston County’s 53rd District court issued the following charges:

one count of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail; and

one count of alcohol – an open container in vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail in addition to community service and substance abuse screening and assessment.

An arraignment is currently scheduled for Jan. 19 for this case.

Updated charges have also been announced for a Hazel Park police detective charged with embezzlement. Authorities allege that Sean Boucher embezzled about $68,000 in public asset forfeiture funds for personal use from 2013 to 2017.

Oakland County’s 43rd District Court issued the following charges:

conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony and/or $100,000;

embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,0000, a 15-year felony and/or $25,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater; and

five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50, a 10-year felony or $5,000.

On Tuesday afternoon Boucher pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a public official of $50 or more, according to the statement.

A a part of the plea agreement, the police detective paid $68,220 in restitution and relinquished his MICOLES certification. “Securing this plea is a testament to the collaboration between our local and federal partners involved in this case,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to ensuring those who took an oath to serve the public are held accountable when that position is exploited for personal gain.”

"Sean Boucher was trusted with forfeiture funds meant to benefit the City of Hazel Park and its citizens. Instead, he violated his oath and stole the money for his personal use. Today's guilty plea is an admission he violated his duty and the trust of the Hazel Park Police Department. The FBI will continue to work alongside the Attorney General's office and our law enforcement partners to hold corrupt police officers accountable for their actions," said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan Timothy Waters

Sentencing for the police detective is set for Feb. 22.

Also, a 29th District Cout judge has found enough probable cause to send one of five cases against Nancy Williams.

The department announced charges against Williams a couple of months ago in the following courts:

28th District Court (City of Southgate) - Wayne County

one count of false statement in absentee ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor;

one count of forging signature on absentee ballot application, a five-year felony; and

one count of election law forgery, a five-year felony.

17th District Court (Redford Township) - Wayne County

two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot application, five-year felonies; and

two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

18th District Court (City of Westland) - Wayne County

three counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

three counts of forging signature on absentee ballot application, five-year felonies; and

three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

46th District Court (City of Southfield) - Oakland County

six counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

six counts of forging signature on absentee ballot application, five-year felonies; and

six counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

29th District Court (City of Wayne) - Wayne County

two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot application, five-year felonies; and

two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

According to the statement, investigators allege Williams for implementing a plan to control absentee ballots for legally incapacitated persons under her care and fraudulently submitting ballot applications to township and city clerks. Also, the statement says that Williams “submitted separate voter registration applications for each person – all without knowledge, consent, or understanding of the person under her care.”

