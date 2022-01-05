Michigan announces coverage expansion for adults with sickle cell disease

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDHHS has announced that Michiganders over 21 are now eligible for health care coverage for sickle cell disease. According to a press release, the Children's Special Health Care Services program has been expanded. The program will now include coverage for adults with the disease. The release states that the program's budget is "$6.7 million to cover treatment for a projected 400 adults with sickle cell who were not previously covered."

“One of MDHHS’s top priorities is expanding access to health care coverage through innovation,” said Kate Massey, senior deputy director for the department’s Health and Aging Services Administration. "Expanding eligibility for sickle cell disease coverage to adults over age 21 improves the quality of care provided in Michigan.”

The expansion will be effective on Oct. 1, 2022. According to the press release, 2,800 adults in Michigan have sickle cell disease - but only 120 adults are currently covered.

Anyone who wants more information on the program should contact their local health department or call the Children’s Special Health Care Services at 1-800-359-3722.

