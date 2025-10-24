Michigan 10-year-old to participate in youth competition during the World Series

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 10-year-old from West Bloomfield is heading to the World Series — not as a spectator, but as a competitor in one of baseball's most prestigious youth competitions.

Matthew Williams II, a shortstop with baseball in his blood, has earned a spot as a finalist in MLB's Pitch, Hit, and Run competition. He will compete at Toronto's Rogers Centre during the World Series, representing one of just 40 kids selected from thousands of participants nationwide.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

West Bloomfield 10-year-old to participate in youth competition during the World Series

"I'm very excited, I'm going to represent Detroit," Williams said.

The young athlete comes from a family steeped in baseball tradition. Both his father, Matthew Williams I, and grandfather, Michael Williams, played the sport. His grandfather says young Matthew has been passionate about baseball since he was a toddler.

"Doesn't give up. Constantly wants to play, I mean doesn't let grandpa rest," Michael Williams said.

Provided photo Matthew Williams II

Williams II began his journey to the World Series by competing at the local level before advancing to regionals at Comerica Park. After placing second nationally in his age group, he earned his invitation to the finals.

The news of making it to the World Series created quite a celebration at home.

Family provided photo Matthew Williams II

"He got up and ran around the living room with excitement just because we've been watching it for so long, watching the World Series for so long and the fact we're actually going to be there in-person, feel the electricity, it's going to be really exciting," Matthew Williams I said.

Williams will get to experience Game 2 on Saturday before competing Sunday morning. As he prepares for his biggest stage yet, he has a simple strategy.

"Play how I play in the game and just have fun and stay locked in," Williams said.

His grandfather takes pride in watching the family's baseball legacy continue through his grandson.

WXYZ Michael Williams

"He's an excellent ball player. And we truly enjoy watching him and we try to make every game we can," Michael Williams said.

Matthew Williams I says he cannot put into words how proud he is of his son. When asked about the possibility of seeing his son play in a World Series as a professional one day, he offered a thoughtful response.

"I would love for that to happen, but I just would love for him to want to continue to play the game for as long as he wants to," Matthew Williams I said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

