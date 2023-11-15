Metro Detroiters stranded heading to March for Israel in DC after bus drivers failed to show

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, tens of thousands gathered in Washington D.C. to march in support of Israel, demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas and calling for an end to anti-Semitism.

Hundreds of metro Detroiters were also expected to be in attendance but were stranded on their chartered planes. The buses that the Jewish Federation of Detroit organized never showed up.

David Kurzmann with the Jewish Federation of Detroit says they had a plan in place for the over 900 metro Detroiters to be picked up by chartered buses by an unnamed company. 7 Action News has tried multiple times to learn which bus company was in charge. The federation refuses to disclose that information.

Kurzmann says the metro Detroit community was excited for the trip and spirits were high. But things changed when they landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Representative with the federation say they received a call from the company that once drivers learned of the assignment, many called out sick.

"In the way that this action prevented community members, proud Jewish Americans from exercising their freedom to speak, protest, assemble, gather today at the nation's Capitol, that to me was a malicious act," Kurzmann said.

Seventeen-year-old Harry Shaevsky flew with his class from Frankel Academy-Metro Detroit. He said he was excited to make his voice heard.

Harry Shaevsky Over 900 metro Detroiters were stranded on the tarmac once their chartered planes landed in Virginia

"The recent attacks and the ongoing war with Hamas has been devastating for all those who support Israel," he said. "My goal was to come here today to share with my fellow classmates and all of the metro Detroiters... my support for Israel."

Shaevsky never made it to the rally. He was stuck waiting for a bus that never showed for approximately seven hours. Some were able to get off their planes and get on other buses with extra room. But many never left Dulles airport.

Because the planes were chartered, they had no official terminal and the planes waited on the tarmac for the Transportation Security Administration-approved buses. Ride-share is not allowed on the tarmac.

"For myself, my fellow classmates and those who were not able to make it there, it's been quite sad," Shaevsky said.

Elyse Cohen Passengers sang songs to keep spirits high while they remained stranded on the airplanes

Metro Detroiters still tried to make the most of their time despite not being able to attend the rally or only attending a small portion, waving flags and singing songs.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit says they are not seeking legal action at this time.