Melvindale police officer dead after shooting near car wash, search on for suspect

MELVINDALE, Mich. — A Melvindale police officer was shot and killed near a car wash on Sunday — and now a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials tell 7 News Detroit.

The fatal shooting happened near the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale. We're told the officer responded to a car wash at 17344 Clarann to check out a group of people who were reportedly hanging around, and the suspect took off running. The Melvindale police chief said there was a struggle and that's when the officer was shot and "killed instantly."

"It's a very hard situation ... this is something that should have never taken place," said Chief Robert Kennaley.

"This is an officer who put his heart and soul into his job," continued Chief Kennaley.

The chief said the suspect had a criminal record.

Police currently have several blocks taped off in the area. Dearborn Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are assisting with the search of the suspect.

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man named Michael Lopez. Police say he's wearing black pants and no shirt, has numerous tattoos and a goatee, and was last seen riding a green bicycle.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Lopez, with the manhunt underway near Oakwood and Dix Road. If you see him, do not approach and call police immediately.

ATF, MSP and the Melvindale police are now offering up to $20,000 for information on the whereabouts of Lopez.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.