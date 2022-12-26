Mega Millions jackpots hits $565M, 6th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history

(WXYZ) — You can still end 2022 a few million dollars richer!

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at $565 million after no one was able to match all six numbers on Friday.

Two people though were able to match five numbers.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and if someone wins, it'll be the sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

There has not been a winner since October.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are just one in 302 million, but someone has to win, right?