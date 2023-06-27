Making sure your mental health is in check while battling illness

GRAND RAPIDS — When folks receive a cancer or chronic illness diagnosis the number one priority is getting better physically. While fighting sickness in your body, prioritizing mental health can sometimes go by the wayside.

At 21 years old, Samantha Spicer was diagnosed suddenly with Leukemia. The young woman went immediately into treatment.

"It was just me and my Mom, and so it was important for me to make sure that she was okday during all of this, because I can't imagine being in her position, let alone mine. To be told that your only daughter has cancer, and you don't know how it's going to end. I didn't want her to see any signs of fear," said Sami Spicer.

FOX 17 Sami wanted to be strong for her Mom during treatment, and soon realized she was falling apart herself.

Sami said she didn't cry, she didn't process, she pushed through. That's until she hit a breaking point, and couldn't push any longer.

"I was really struggling with thoughts of feeling like I had lost a portion of my youth. To be told you know you have to give up your independence for a year, it was really hard," said Spicer.

That's when her team at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital stepped in and the focus of Sami's care went from chemotherapy to counseling.

"There's no one way to respond to everything, there's no right or wrong way to respond. So, however people feel is okay. But, when it gets to be too challenging that's a good time to check in because it can get better," said Ellen Manegold, pediatric psychologist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and Sami's therapist.

Manegold said she worked with Sami to find coping skills for her feelings of hopelessness. Now, the two share a bond after countless conversations. Manegold said, "she's a very special human and I'm glad she's on this earth."

FOX 17 Sami reunited with pediatric psychologist Ellen Manegold, who she credits with helping get her back on track.

Sami is back to work and in remission. Enjoying time getting active, with her friends and boyfriend, she feels strong in not only her body, but her mind too.

"It's okay to be strong, but more important to make sure your mental health is in check," said Spicer.

The need for psychologists working with all kinds of patients in the hospital is growing. Helen DeVos has three working with children and their families, and plans to continue growing the program.

Whether you are in the hospital or not, if you feel like you need to speak to someone, call your primary care physician. Most likely, that person can connect you with resources. If you are having an emergency, you can call or text 988, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.