Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart leaves multiple dead, injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake, VA say there are multiple fatalities and injuries following a shooting at a Walmart.

A spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare confirmed five patients were being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. An update of their conditions was not immediately available.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the call came in around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports say dozens of police car and medical personnel were on the scene.

Police said they treated the scene as an active shooter situation and responded accordingly.

Walmart released the following statement:

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. Walmart spokesperson

We're told the shooter is dead.

This is a developing story. Updates will be available once confirmed.