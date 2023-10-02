Mariah Carey bringing holiday show to Detroit's LCA in December

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Singer, songwriter and actress Mariah Carey, also known as the official Queen of Christmas, will have a Detroit show this December as part of the Merry Christmas One And All! tour.

"Produced by Live Nation, the Merry Christmas One And All! performances are set to be the must-attend events of this winter, as these live shows will be Mariah Carey's exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season. This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart toppers," 313 Presents said in a news release.

Carey will perform on December 1 at Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit concert is one of 13 dates announced for Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! tour.

On October 6 at 10:00 a.m., tickets go on sale at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

