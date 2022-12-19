Man shot & killed after walking into Dearborn police station, attempting to shoot at officers

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Dearborn police officer inside the Dearborn police station over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday afternoon when investigators say a man walked into the lobby of the police station and tried to fire a gun at an officer inside the station.

The shooting and motive are still under investigation, but police say the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Tense moments at the station happened around 3:30 p.m. when a 33-year-old man parked his car outside of the department and walked in with a gun. The man has not yet been identified.

We're told he attempted to remove his gun and shoot a police officer at the front desk. That officer returned fire

"What I want to make very clear is that I extend my sincerest condolences to the individual who lost his life here," Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Police recovered a 9mm hand-gun at the scene. The man later passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and no officers were hurt in the shooting.

"I know there are many questions that you'll have and in the coming days, I hope there are more answers," Shahin added.

The front lobby of the police station remains closed and police have set up a temporary office on the side of the building.