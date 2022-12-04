Shooting in Kalamazoo prompts precautionary patrol increase at WMU

Officers are increasing patrols as a precaution after a shooting near Western Michigan University’s main campus in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety responded around 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Knollwood Ave.

Officers say they found a 28-year-old Lansing resident who was shot in the shoulder. The victim is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this point.

Western Michigan University sent out a notification early Sunday morning because it happened just off-campus.

If you know anything about the case, contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.