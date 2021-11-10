Watch
Man in custody after Dearborn hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old girl

Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 16:27:23-05

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn say they have a man in custody in connection to the hit-and-run crash that resulted in a 6-year-old girl’s death.

The crash happened on Sunday in the area of Morross and Bingham Street. Authorities said a child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital. She died not long after the incident.

Police say Jyon Collins, 18, is currently in custody in relation to the crash. He surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon.

More details are expected to be released shortly.

