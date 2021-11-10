Man in custody after Dearborn hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old girl

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn say they have a man in custody in connection to the hit-and-run crash that resulted in a 6-year-old girl’s death.

The crash happened on Sunday in the area of Morross and Bingham Street. Authorities said a child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital. She died not long after the incident.

Police say Jyon Collins, 18, is currently in custody in relation to the crash. He surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon.

More details are expected to be released shortly.