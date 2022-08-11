Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around 1:30 a.m that resulted in the victim dying. Officials say they arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to the deadly assault. He is currently being housed at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says their deputies responded to the scene early Thursday morning and reported that a man was struck in the head with a board. They say they found the suspect standing in a dock area of the plant near the victim's body.

Because of that incident, security at the plant tells us the facility will be closed on Thursday.

In a statement, General Motors said: "General Motors is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an altercation between two employees from a third-party service provider at Orion Assembly early Thursday morning. The incident resulted in the death of one of the individuals. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. In the meantime, GM has canceled Aug. 11 production at Orion Assembly. Additional details on the incident will be released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department."

The sheriff's office says both men worked for a cleaning service contracted by GM. They were not GM employees.

The incident remains under investigation.