DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities say a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-year-old child in Detroit Tuesday has been taken into custody.

The Detroit Police Department said Shawn Shorts, 27, is accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend then leaving with her child. It happened around 7 p.m. on Minock Street near Cathedral Street.

The child has since been found safe, police said.

Shorts has also been found and was taken into custody, police said.