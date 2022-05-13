Zach Williams to perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on September 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christian artist Zach Williams will be making a stop in Grand Rapids during his upcoming tour. Williams will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, September 18.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday, May 13 at 12 p.m. A “Fan Appreciation” sale will also be on May 13, which allows fans to save 20% on tickets, with the exception of VIP tickets. The “Fan Appreciation” sale will run until May 27. The tour is also partnering with the Salvation Army for VIP tickets. For every VIP ticket sold, a food box will be given to a local family in need. The boxes provide enough meals to feed a family of four for an entire week. The performance will also feature singer Ben Fuller as a special guest. The show is being put on by Awakening Events and Awakening Foundation.

Williams’ career began in 2007, when he was the lead singer for the rock band: Zack Williams & The Reformation. The group released two albums: 2009’s Electric Revival and 2011’s A Southern Offering. The band disbanded in 2012. His solo career began in 2016 with the release of his first studio album Chain Breaker. The album went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album in 2018. His second album Rescue Story was released in 2019. In the album, Williams performed the song “There Was Jesus” with Dolly Parton. The song later went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2021.

“This fall, we’re gearing up for the biggest tour we have ever done,” said Williams. “Every song, album, and show I’ve done has led me to this moment. I’m bringing my good friend Ben Fuller along and we will tell our stories and sing songs about grace and redemption while playing brand new music and old favorites.”

“The experience of a Zach live show is unlike anything we have in Christian music today, and we’re excited to share this experience with more fans on the Fall ’22 tour while most of all, helping families in these communities,” said Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing for Awakening Events.

Zach Williams will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase at the DeVos Performance Hall’s website.

