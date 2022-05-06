Your Guide to Tulip Time 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Tulip Time festival will draw tens of thousands of people to Holland over the course of the festival.

Here's a quick guide highlighting some of the popular attractions and events around town.

BEST PLACE TO SEE TULIPS

Window on the Waterfront - Tulip gardens include more than 100,000 flowers. The fields and paths are on a large piece of property to the northwest of E. 6th Street and Columbia Avenue.

Tulip Lanes - The Tulip Lanes are 12 miles of plantings along the road just south of the downtown area of Holland. You can drive the route in your car.

8th Street - The downtown area of Holland has plantings that tend to bloom first during the festival.

Centennial Park - The park is between 10th and 12th Streets and River and Central Avenues just south of the downtown shops.

Ottawa County Fairgrounds - Tulip Immersion Gardens - More than 50,000 tulips are on display designed by a world-renowned Dutch horticulturist. There is a cost to enter the gardens and RESERVATIONS are highly recommended. Tickets are sold for a 2-hour time slot.

Veldheer Tulip Gardens - A private business has large tulip gardens just north of Holland. It's located at 12755 Quincy Street, Holland.

WHERE TO SEE DUTCH DANCERS PERFORM

Dutch Dancers performances last 15-minutes at several locations throughout town.

Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland

Saturday, May 7: 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.

Friday, May 13: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.

Downtown Holland - 8th Street between River and College

Thursday, May 12: 1:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14: 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m.

Beachwood Church - 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland

Saturday, May 7: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

PARADES

Thursday, May 12 - 2 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, May 13)

The Kinderparade takes place on 8th Street from Columbia to Kollen Park.

Saturday, May 14 - 2 p.m.

The Volksparade steps off at 8th and Columbia and heads down to Holland High School. The parade is proceeded by a White Glove Inspection and Community Street Scrubbing at 1 p.m.

FIREWORKS

Saturday, May 14 - Dusk

The Grand Finale fireworks show takes place at Kollen Park over Lake Macatawa starting at dusk. There will be live music and other events at the park starting at 6 p.m.

THINGS TO DO

There are multiple events that take place around Holland.

A full list of scheduled events for the week are HERE.