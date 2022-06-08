Young Professionals of Color Conference to be held June 30

(WXMI) — A virtual conference geared toward helping young people of color navigate successful careers on the corporate level is scheduled to occur at the end of the month.

The Young Professionals of Color Conference, hosted by Cascade Engineering, is scheduled to be held Thursday, June 30.

Interested attendees must register for the event by Monday, June 13 in order to receive a conference box of treats and gifts.

Cascade Engineering says the conference will feature local leaders, entrepreneurs and presenters from across the country.

