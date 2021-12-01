Yates Township break-in suspect arrested shortly after release from prison

YATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lake County deputies responded to thefts that occurred in Yates Township Wednesday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says items were stolen from one home on Noble Street and that a break-in had occurred next door to that home.

We’re told the suspect was spotted walking along the road with the stolen items in his possession.

The suspect was on probation and had just been released from the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say more stolen property was found at the suspect’s home and that the suspect was taken back to the Lake County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to these alleged larcenies are asked to call 231-745-2712.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube