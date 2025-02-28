Wyoming teen found safe after adult lured them to hotel in IL, according to federal charges

WYOMING, Mich. — A harrowing ordeal for a West Michigan family came to an end when their 15-year-old son, reported missing on Jan. 26, was found safe in a hotel room in Jacksonville, Illinois.

According to documents filed in federal court, the teenager had been groomed online by an adult woman, Hart Buckley, who now faces federal charges for coercion and enticement of a minor.

After disappearing on Jan. 26, the boy’s mother contacted police.

His mother discovered a disturbing text chain on the boy’s phone, left behind when he went missing.

The messages, exchanged with someone named "DayaMyCuteGf:3,” revealed a plan to meet at the library in Wyoming.

They were later identified as an adult transgender woman named Hart Buckley, reportedly occasionally going by the name “Scarlet.”

“You don’t need to wipe text and everything clean rn, you can decide to later at the library if you want i think,” one message from Buckley read.

“Oki,” the 15-year-old responded.

Buckley continues, “Unless it’s a pc at home, then maybe wipe it clean of stuff of messages incase.”

Investigators say in court documents that surveillance video from the library showed the teen entering a dark-colored vehicle, and location information placed the phone near Buckley's address in Illinois.

Investigators tracked the pair to a hotel room, where Buckley initially denied the teen's presence.

Once officers made their way inside the hotel room, they allegedly found the 15-year-old boy sitting on a bed.

Buckley now faces federal charges, including coercion and enticement of a minor.

Attorney Lew Langham explains that filing in federal court allows for easier addition of further victims, if discovered during the investigation.

Megan Van Wyhe, clinical supervisor at the Children's Advocacy Center, emphasizes the importance of teaching children about online safety from a young age.

"Grooming often involves boundary violations, like adults giving excessive gifts or isolating the child," she warns.

The road to recovery can be difficult for children and teenagers who experience trauma.

Van Wyhe advises parents to maintain open lines of communication with their children.

According to the Children's Advocacy Center, approximately 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before turning 18.

“It's our job as ... parents to keep our children safe, and that means protecting them in all instances of danger. So even if that first conversation feels like, 'Oh man, I really messed that up,' keep trying,” Van Wyhe explained.

You can find more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center at their website HERE.

Protect Young Eyes is another local organization that helps parents find real-world tips on keeping kids safe online and while using technology.

If you suspect online grooming or abuse, report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

