Wyoming student goes from heart complications to honor roll

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Wyoming senior Earnest Robertson had a rough start, but despite the cards he was dealt, he didn’t let that stop him from reaching success and showing others that anything is possible if you just keep going.

“I was born very premature, I was only 15 ounces. I wasn't even a pound and almost died as a baby," said Earnest. Dealing with heart complications since birth, his heart stopped eight times.

“The doctors said if my heart stopped a ninth time, they can’t save me, but luckily, God decided to keep me here on this Earth,” said Earnest, who is now 18 and about to graduate from high school.

However, he also dealt with cognitive impairments, which delayed him from starting school until he was 7. He was placed in special education classes to get help with his work.

But since then, he’s defied all odds, made the honor roll at Godwin Heights High School, maintained a 3.8 GPA, and won Student of the Week. Now, he's won Youth of the Year, a leadership award presented by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

FOX17 Earnest Robertson wins Youth of the Year

Winning Youth of the Year is no small feat. Earnest had to write a cover letter, three essays, a letter of recommendation and deliver a speech. But he's not finished—now, he's on his way to Lansing to compete in the Youth of the Year State Awards this month.

“It was a really fun, yet hard process for them, in the sense of the time and effort that they put in," explains Witley Roberts, assistant director Paul I Phillips Boys and Girls Club. "Going to the state capitol and to meet with other members throughout the state who have won this award is something that he could hold under his belt for a long time, even into adulthood."

The Wyoming senior was first introduced to the Boys and Girls Club when his sister enrolled his nephew. Robertson was intrigued and decided to join in 2018. One of his favorite things to do is shoot hoops, but he also enjoys helping out.

FOX 17/Cory Earnest Robertson plays ball

“Comes in to work every day, just a couple of hours to gain experience with work ethic, leadership, and money management,” said Roberts. “He comes in every day with a positive attitude, asking us what he can support and help with, being a mentor to his fellow club members.”

If Earnest wins at the state level, he will go on to nationals. If he wins that, he’ll win a scholarship and have a chance to meet the President of the United States.

No matter what happens, though, he’s grateful for how far he’s come and for the people who’ve helped him along the way.

“I would like to thank three people: first is God and second is my mom and dad, because if it weren't for them none of this would be possible,” Earnest said.

After he graduates May 17, he plans to attend Grand Rapids Community College and eventually open his own business in heating and cooling or carpentry.

You can learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids here. For more information about Youth of the Year, click here.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube