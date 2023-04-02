Watch Now
Wyoming Police investigating shooting that left one dead, another injured

Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 02, 2023
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning around 2:00 on 44th Street Southwest.

Police believe a number of individuals were involved in a physical altercation which led to a shooting. It's believed multiple people fired shots, a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was given first aid and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified him as 24-year-old Isaia Mojica.

Another man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the man was injured during the shooting but his injuries are non-life threatening.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

