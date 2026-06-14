Wyoming Police investigate after man's body found in Grand River

A man's body was discovered in the Grand River in Wyoming Saturday evening.

A passerby discovered the remains near the 2000 block of Indian Mounds Drive, according to a news release from Wyoming Police.

Police received the call shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The body is that of an adult man, police said.

As authorities continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300, or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or online.

