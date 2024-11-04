Wyoming Police ask for help looking for missing 71-year-old woman

WYOMING, Mich. — A 71-year-old endangered woman is missing in Wyoming.

WPD has asked for help in their search for Marie Decosey, who was last seen near 56th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue in the City of Wyoming on November 3, 2024, at around 5:00 PM.

Officers say Marie suffers from Dementia and walked away from the area in an unknown direction. She has not been heard from or seen since.

Marie is white with gray hair and about 5’4". She was last seen wearing a navy-blue scrub jacket, pink shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, glasses, and walks with a cane.

If Marie is located or seen please contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911.

