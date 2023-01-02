Watch Now
Wyoming, Michigan man arrested in connection to deadly crash in Indiana

Indiana I-94 Crash Pic 1.png
Indiana State Police
Indiana I-94 crash
Indiana I-94 Crash Pic 1.png
Indiana I-94 Crash Pic 2.png
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 16:15:21-05

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Indiana. The crash occurred on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in LaPorte County.

According to Indiana State Police, the 19-year-old man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on I-94 near the 42 mile-marker, which is about 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was also traveling westbound on I-94.

While traveling, the Cobalt was in the far-left lane at a high rate of speed. As both vehicles were traveling in a curve on the roadway, the Cobalt drove into the Colorado’s lane of travel and sideswiped it. The impact caused the Colorado to drive off the right side of the road, through a guardrail, and down an embankment.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Colorado were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the back seat of the Colorado was unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. While being treated for her injuries, she died. She has been identified as 73-year-old Sarah J. Cantrell from Lake Station, Indiana.

The 19-year-old driver of the Cobalt has been identified as Jordan M. Morrissey. Field sobriety tests were performed on Morrissey. Further investigation by a trooper led to observing evidence of recent drug use inside his vehicle. The odor of an alcoholic beverage was also found on Morrissey’s breath. After completing the field sobriety tests, Morrissey was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication, and agreed to have blood drawn.

Morrisey was taken to the LaPorte County Jail for processing. He has been preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

  • Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death- Level 4 Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Level 5 Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor
  • Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor
  • Minor Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage- Class C Misdemeanor

