Wyoming's new pedestrian bridge opens Saturday with community celebration

WYOMING, Mich. — The new pedestrian bridge on 28th Street in Wyoming will officially open Saturday with a community celebration marking the completion of a years-long project.

The city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration from 9 a.m. until noon to commemorate the opening of the pedestrian bridge.

The family-friendly event encourages community members to explore the new structure, which connects residents to Pinery Park and commercial activities on the north side of the street.

