Wyoming's Godwin Mercado hosts first city event, bringing neighbors together with a winter wonderland

WYOMING, Mich. — The Godwin Mercado in Wyoming hosted its first city-sponsored event Friday, marking a milestone for the community space that opened earlier this year.

The Winter Wonderland event featured an artisian market with over a dozen local vendors, a holiday train, and performances from the Wyoming Honors Choir and Jazz Band, to get neighbors into the holiday cheer. While it wasn't the Polar Express, Santa made an appearance for the celebration at the new community hub.

WXMI Their were over a dozen vendors selling homemade items at the Winter Wonderland event.

Local businesses like Guelaguetza Designs found the event valuable for connecting with the neighborhood.

"It's important for small businesses to be able to thrive in communities just like this one," said Jasmine Baker, Store Manager at Guelaguetza Designs. "To connect not only with our community members, but also other small businesses."

The event aligned with the vision Krashawn Martin, director of the city's Parks and Recreation team, had for the Mercado.

"We want this space to be versatile. We want people to be able to do multiple different kinds of things in this space. And we really want it to be a space that's driven by community and community needs," Martin said. "The community really identified it that they wanted more community spaces, more community hubs. And this is a result of that work long, long ago, finally coming to fruition."

The celebration included musical performances from the Wyoming Jazz Band and Honor Choir ensemble to get into the festive mood.

"I think it's really fun. I've been doing this since, like, sixth grade, and it's just really nice to see everyone smile and cheer, and it feels nice to bring joy." said Daniela Aburto, a member of the choir.

WXMI The Wyoming Jazz Band performed Holiday songs to get the festivities rolling.

Angel and Angelina Cruz attended to support their family members performing with the band. The father-daughter duo said the event was exactly what the neighborhood needed.

"It's good to get along with people you don't know. Like, find out little stores that people don't really know about. It's like a good community gathering," Angelina said.

Angel emphasized the importance of having community spaces outside the downtown area.

"I mean, we need more spaces like this. Everything is concentrated more in the downtown area," Angel said. "We need in the outskirts, you know? I mean, like, this is perfect for the community."

The city hopes to continue hosting similar events to establish the Godwin Mercado as a neighborhood staple for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

