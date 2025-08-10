Wyoming working on expanding trail networks for greater accessibility and connectivity

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming is planning to expand its trail networks, which currently span 35 miles, through multiple phases that are set to be completed by 2030.

The one connecting to Pinery Park will be among the trails that are ADA compliant, making it accessible for all residents, which is not limited physical abilities, the city says it will also help families with strollers, bikers, and your every day walkers.

"We live not far from here," said Wyoming resident Marie Kopp, who has lived in here for nearly a decade, "We discovered the park fairly early coming here and noticed it's always been a nice park for walkers and kids."

WXMI The new trails are going to make Wyoming more connected to its surrounding areas.

The city plans to install more than 4 miles of new non-motorized pathways that will link Wyoming to Grand Rapids and Byron Township. This aims to create greater connectivity across the area, facilitating options for biking and walking to work.

"You hear so many more people talking about wanting to be able to bike to work, walk to work, you know, have more options for recreation," said Nicole Hofert, Director of Commuity and Economic Development for the City of Wyoming.

Nicole, involved in the planning strategy, elaborated, “Our strategy has been to look at where there are gaps in the network, and then from there, figure out what we're trying to connect to. Connecting neighborhoods to commercial destinations, employment destinations, and recreation destinations.”

Long-time resident Vera Choryan, who has been in Wyoming for over 40 years, expressed optimism for the city's growth: "I like it. People say that the more it brings, the more people to the area."

Marie appreciates the ADA compliance, adding, “especially as I'm getting older and I'm not as agile as you know I used to be that I really think that's a great idea.”

The city plans to develop the trails in parts, hoping to have all phases completed by 2030, ensuring access is available for all residents.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube