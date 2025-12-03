Wyoming Teens team up with local brewery to feed neighbors this Giving Tuesday

WYOMING, Mich. — Teens from The Attic, an after-school program in Wyoming, partnered with Two Guys Brewing this Giving Tuesday to prepare meals for community members in need.

The collaboration brought together young people and local business owners to address food insecurity in their neighborhood through hands-on service.

"Our mission is to help students to write a better story," said Jordan Stonehouse, Executive Director of The Attic. "And so that includes every leader that's involved in what we do, whether you're helping in the kitchen or leading small groups or playing basketball with kids."

WXMI The restaurant serves over 100 meals a day.

The students worked alongside Two Guys Brewing staff to prepare holiday-style meals for distribution.

"What the kids helped us build today is we did a baked ham with cheesy potatoes, holiday casserole, hash brown casserole," said Tom Payne, owner of Two Guys Brewing.

Payne has witnessed firsthand the food challenges facing his community.

WXMI Tom Payne, talking to students about food prep work.

"I've been in this neighborhood since 1985 like our neighbors are hungry," Payne said.

Two Guys Brewing prepares meals nearly every day for neighbors who need them, serving approximately 100 meals daily.

"We are asking that, you know, take what you need. Please don't take too much, because there's a lot of people who are hungry." Payne said.

For students like Lorenzo, the opportunity to help others holds special meaning based on his own childhood experiences.

"I never had help when I was younger, so for me, growing up, I like to help people." Lorenzo said.

The Attic creates a safe space for teens through mentorship and community service opportunities. The program has helped students develop new perspectives on helping others.

WXMI The Attic provides a safespace for teens to come in the Wyoming Neighborhood.

"Me before the attic, like, I would just, like, all over the place, and I always focus on myself more than other people and what other people need. So I feel like, for me to be doing this is, like, a big thing," said Ziajah, whose been coming to The Attic for over a month now.

The partnership demonstrates how local organizations can work together to address community needs while providing meaningful experiences for young people.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

