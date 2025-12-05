Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKentwood Wyoming Byron Center

Actions

Wyoming police searching for missing 42-year-old man

Anthony Reliford for web.png
Wyoming Police Department
A courtesy photo of Anthony Reliford.
Anthony Reliford for web.png
Posted

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for your help to find a man whose family hasn't been able to reach him.

Anthony Reliford was last seen on Thursday, December 4, 2025 on De Laat Avenue off of Porter Street. There is no foul play suspected in the 42-year-old's disappearance, said police, but loved ones are concerned for his safety.

Standing roughly 5-foot, 8-inches tall with a stocky build, Reliford may have been wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pants and brown work boots when he went missing. Where he may have been headed wasn't obvious, said police.

Anyone with information on where Reliford is should contact the Wyoming Police Department at (616) 530-7300. Tips can be made anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER