Wyoming police searching for 50-year-old woman missing since August 10

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a 50-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Tuyen Pham has been missing since August 10, 2025 near Clyde Park Avenue and 32nd Street SW in Wyoming. Police were only notified about her disappearance in September.

The 50-year-old is considered at-risk because she likely does not have access to her prescription medication.

Pham is described as a slim build 5-foot tall woman with black hair and brown eyes. It is not clear what she was wearing nearly a month ago.

She does not have access to a vehicle and would likely only travel by walking, according to the Wyoming Police Department. There is no known destination she would be headed to.

Anyone with information on Pham's location is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at (616) 530-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

