Wyoming card shop sees surge in business as Michigan-Michigan State rivalry heats up

WYOMING, Mich. — The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry takes center stage Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, as the Wolverines and Spartans prepare to face off on the hardwood.

It's getting fans and neighbors alike excited, including a Wyoming sports memorabilia shops are feeling the excitement.

Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry heats up as fans gear up for basketball showdown

At All Star Sports, a memorabilia and card shop, owner Eric Prunell says the interstate rivalry is always good for business.

"I will actually get more people in the shop," Prunell said. "It's just because that rivalry is tonight, and I got to have some Michigan stuff to stick it to Michigan State, and then the opposite effect too, with Michigan State."

WXMI The interstate rivalry is bringing fans to the All Star Sports in Wyoming.

The rivalry transcends individual sports, creating passionate fan bases that remain loyal long after players graduate.

"It's the biggest. It's unbelievable," Prunell said of the rivalry. "So the rivalry for those two teams, it does not matter the sport. You could literally take the hockey team for Michigan and play the basketball team for Michigan State, and it would still be like, that big of a deal."

That loyalty translates into strong sales for player merchandise, even after athletes move on to their professional careers.

"On the wall I have probably sold over the last year, maybe 75 (Aidan) Hutchinson jerseys. You know, he played with Michigan, the (Kenneth) Walker jersey, who is now in the Super Bowl. You know, he played with State so," Prunell said.

Purnell says the Aidan Hutchinson Lions jerseys have been top sellers because of his Michigan ties.

"They still buy those items and collect those because they played for Michigan, not because they necessarily play for Seattle, you know, or even the lions. It's because they played for Michigan or Michigan State."

Among the unique items in Prunell's collection is a basketball signed by multiple Michigan State players, including Xavier Tillman, whose family has a personal connection to the shop owner.

"Xavier Tillman, his family is a family friend with my family. He's on this ball when he was a freshman at Michigan State. So now you're putting Jared Jackson on this ball as well. Michael Bridge is on this ball as well. And you also have the Tom Izzo signature," Prunell said.

WXMI One of the cooler items at All Star Sports, is the signed Michigan State basketball.

For fans on both sides, the rivalry represents something special that fans alike should enjoy.

"It's the thing you wait for. You can't wait till they play. They do it for every sport, and they do it throughout the year," Prunell said.

Despite the competitive nature of the rivalry, Prunell says it ultimately comes down to supporting Michigan as a state, with fans loving to hate the opposing team while celebrating their shared home.

