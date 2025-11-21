'Wicked' fans flock to Kentwood theater for 33-hour screening event of sequel

KENTWOOD, Mich. — 'Wicked' fans are flocking to Phoenix Theaters in Kentwood for a screening marathon of the highly anticipated sequel 'Wicked: for Good.'

The theater is showing the film for 33 hours straight, with some showtimes starting as early as 4:30 a.m.

The marathon will help meet the overwhelming demand from moviegoers eager to return to the Land of Oz.

WXMI Moviegoers are prepping to watch the newest 'Wicked' sequel, set to air for 33 hours straight at Phoenix Theaters.

"I've seen so many people dressed up. I've seen people in pajamas with pink and green. I've been seeing the witches hats. It's been awesome. People are really excited for this film," said Sydney Thompson, General Manager at Phoenix Theaters' Kentwood location.

Fans like Ruby and Frannie couldn't contain their excitement about seeing the new film.

"We're seeing the new 'Wicked: For Good,'" Frannie said.

When asked how excited they were to watch the movie, both responded with an enthusiastic: "10 out of 10."

WXMI Fans dressed up for the cultural phenomenon of "Wicked For Good"

For some fans, the premiere lined up with a special occasion. Zoey celebrated her birthday by attending the screening with her brother Ian.

"I just love, like, the storyline and the way that it's all set up. It's so, like, magical, and the story is so, like, whimsical," Zoey said. "I feel like I have to go see it. I love it. I love the series so much."

While the early evening showtimes attracted dedicated fans, some were not willing to sacrifice sleep for the experience of the overnight screenings.

"Listen. I love 'Wicked,' but I think I value my sleep just a little more," said moviegoer Ella.

Fans at the theater shared their favorite characters from the beloved musical adaptation. Many expressed love for Glinda's glamorous style and dresses, while others appreciated Elphaba's character development.

WXMI "Wicked For Good" will be airing for 33 hours straight, with some showings starting at 4:30 in the morning.

"It's definitely worth it, and it's a lot of fun too. Like I was just like grinning from ear to ear, like a little kid," said Frankie, who saw the movie with her mom Thursday morning.

Movie-goers can still catch screenings Friday, with showtimes running overnight. Part 2 of the 'Wicked' saga promises to change audiences "for good."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

