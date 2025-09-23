Where Everyone Knows His Name: Kentwood Restaurant Regular Turns 100

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Jack Van Stee marked his 100th birthday Tuesday with the same low-key attitude he's carried through a century of life, celebrating at his favorite Monday morning spot in Kentwood.

The lifelong West Michigan resident has been having breakfast at New Beginnings Restaurant every Monday morning for the past decade, with his group of friends, the century man turning the weekly tradition into the perfect venue for his centennial celebration.

WXMI New Beginnings hosted a surprise birthday party for the 100 year old birthday boy.

"How does it feel that you are turning 100 years old?" I asked Van Stee during his birthday breakfast.

"No different." Van Stee said.

While the birthday celebration may have felt like any other day to Van Stee, he's witnessed significant changes in the area where he grew up over the past century.

"I guess the thing that's changed is the name of the city. First it was the furniture capital and then a religious capital, now it's the beer capital," Van Stee said.

The Davenport University alumnus served in World War II, where his duties took him across multiple continents.

Jack Van Stee Van Stee served in the army for over 2 years.

"When I was in service, I was in China, Burma, India," Van Stee said." I maintained communication on the Burma Road."

Jack Van Stee Van Stee shared a picture of him and his wife in East Grand Rapids.

Van Stee raised a large family that continues to grow. He has four sons, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Despite all the changes he's witnessed over the decades, his Monday morning breakfast tradition at New Beginnings Restaurant has remained constant for the past decade.

"It's a great tradition that gets you started for the week," Van Stee said.

WXMI Jack used his weekly get together at New Beginnings to celebrate his 100th birthday with friends.

When asked about the secret to reaching 100 years old, Van Stee credits genetics rather than any special formula.

"No particular secret, but I think it's in the genes cause my dad lived to 100," Van Stee said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube