'We need to spread love': Family mourns 25-year-old Juan "Johnny" Cisneros after fatal Kentwood shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of Juan "Johnny" Cisneros is calling for justice after the 25-year-old was shot and killed on Sept. 1 at Kalamazoo Avenue and Ellora Drive in Kentwood.

Cisneros was the third generation of his family to run Cisneros Tires, a business that has served the Grand Rapids community for over 3 decades.

WXMI Juan was shot and killed in a shooting on Monday.

His cousin, Alita, said the loss has shaken everyone who knew him.

"It was devastating for everyone, of course, just not the type of phone call you would expect to wake up to, in every way possible. It was heartbreaking for every single person who knew Johnny," Alita said.



WATCH: 'We need to spread love': Family mourns Juan "Johnny" Cisneros after fatal Kentwood shooting

'We need to spread love': Family mourns Juan "Johnny" Cisneros after fatal Kentwood shooting

On Sept. 2, the community gathered for a vigil outside Cisneros Tires to honor his memory.

"It makes me proud knowing the kind of impact he left on people. It's not every day where you see people show up for the community like this, and I'm just glad that they showed out," Alita said.

Those who knew Cisneros described him as someone who never hesitated to help others — including the most vulnerable members of the community.

Chencho Cisneros Many neighbors came out to show respect for Johnny.

"He was a very helping hand in every which way, not just with friends, family, we have lots of homeless people in this community, so Johnny would be the first to help with no hesitation," Alita said.

Alita said she will carry the memory of his character with her.

"He was a protector, a provider. He was always here for any and everything, never failed to make me laugh. If I ever needed anything, he was the first one there," Alita said.

WXMI Dozens of candles were left for the 25 year old shooing victim.

She said his spirit is something the world needs more of.

"I think that in the world we live in today, you know, what we need is love. We need to spread love. And Johnny was very, very good at that," Alita said.

"I think he was a very important part to this community. It's definitely not going to be the same with him not being here anymore," Alita said.

The Cisneros family is calling for answers in Johnny's death. The second victim injured in the same shooting is expected to survive. Kentwood police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police's detective bureau at 616-656-660 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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