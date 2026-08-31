1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WXMI) — One person has died and another person was injured after a shooting in Kentwood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue near Ellora Drive. Kentwood police say they responded after someone reported hearing gunshots.

WXMI/Cassandra Alonso Kentwood police officers block off an area along Kalamazoo Avenue north of 60th Street after a deadly shooting on August 31, 2026.

Two people were privately taken to the hospital before officers arrived. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

It's unclear what led up to the incident. No one is in custody as of Monday morning.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.

Kalamazoo Avenue closed between Gentian Drive and Christie Avenue as police investigated at the scene. People were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police's detective bureau at 616-656-660 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

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