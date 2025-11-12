Veterans at Kentwood retirement home share stories of service on Veterans Day

KENTWOOD, Mich. — At Breton Woods Retirement Home in Kentwood, Veterans Day brought together stories of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism from men who served their country across multiple generations.

The retirement community, home to more than 150 veterans who served from World War II, to the Vietnam War, hosted a ceremony Tuesday to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect America.

Among the veterans sharing their stories was Jeron Hendricks, who served in the Army's First Air Cavalry during the Vietnam War.

Despite losing his leg after tripping a booby trap that sent shrapnel through his calf, Hendricks said he would serve again without hesitation.

"Because United States is the greatest country in the world, and anything that can be done to protect it, I'm ready," Hendricks said.

WXMI Jeron Hendricks, only served for two years, but paid the ultimate sacrifice, losing his leg within months of combat.

His advice for current service members reflects the mindset that carried him through war: "You need to be strong. You need to be positive, and you got to know why you went, and you're there to help."

Richard "Dick" Rafferty, a Navy pilot who served for over two decades, used Veterans Day to remember fallen comrades. At 100 years old, Rafferty is part of the retirement home's centennial club.

"Those that gave their lives, that's what else can you do for your country? You know? And I believe that we should celebrate this every year," Rafferty said.

WXMI Richard "Dick" Rafferty, was a Navy Pilot who served for over 2 decades, including in WWII.

He believes successful military service requires specific qualities: "They have to be dedicated, I think, for one thing, and my way of thinking, they have to be patriotic."

James Evenhouse served as a military chaplain in the Army Reserve during the 1960s Vietnam era.

For him, military service was part of a higher calling.

"I became a military chaplain, and I served during the 60's, during the Vietnam period of time, and I really enjoyed that part of my life experience," Evenhouse said.

The Veterans Day ceremony featured performances by the Excel Charter Academy Choir, video tributes and branch-by-branch recognition for the veterans in attendance.

For Hendricks, Veterans Day serves as an important reminder of both sacrifice and camaraderie.

"Remember other people who didn't come home, and even for yourself, that are here, you get to go and be among other service people from whatever service it might be, and you just enjoy their company for an afternoon," Hendricks said.

