Vanity Salon Suites to host Back to School Bash, providing free haircuts and school supplies

WYOMING, Mich. — Back-to-school season is here, but for some families, the costs can start to catch up.

Vanity Salon Suites in Wyoming is stepping up to assist local families during this financially stressful time. The salon is organizing a Back to School Bash, aimed at reducing the burden of school-related expenses for parents, like haircuts and supplies.

Paloma Maldonado, a hair stylist with nearly 30 years of experience, understands the impact of a good haircut.

“You look forward to it, because you're like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go fresh to school. I can't go to school my first day. My outfit has to be on point, my hair, everything,'” she said.

Having raised three boys as a single mother, Maldonado has firsthand experience with the financial pressures surrounding school preparations.

WXMI The salon will provide notebooks, markers, crayons, backpacks and so much more at its Back to School Bash.

“It's not easy. It's so hard financially, being like for me, having three boys, having to provide school supplies, clothing, all that, it was one of, like, the most stressful times every year,” she said.

To help alleviate these challenges for others, Vanity Salon Suites will host a Back to School Bash on Sunday, August 10, offering free haircuts, braids, styles, and makeup for girls.

Beyond hair and beauty treatments, families attending the event will receive school supplies including notebooks, markers, crayons, backpacks, and more.

“Within all the stress that we have to deal with as parents every day… this is one thing less that they have to worry about," Maldonado said.

WXMI The salon will provide free haircuts, games, food, and school supplies.

Community contributions have ensured the salon has enough resources to help hundreds of children.

Maldonado hopes this becomes an annual event.

“So I'm just happy that we're able to do this, and hopefully we can bless a lot of families,” she said.

