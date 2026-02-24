TwoGuys Brewing in Wyoming & middle school students team up to feed neighbors in need

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming brewery and H.O.P.E. Gardens are partnering to feed neighbors in need — and teaching middle school students valuable life skills along the way.

TwoGuys Brewing owner Tom Payne and students from Godwin and Godfrey-Lee Middle School joined forces to prepare community meals, with students learning knife skills, safe food handling, and how to make salsa and burritos.

WXMI Tom Payne, Owner of Two Guys Brewing teaching students how to safely cut vegetables.

"We're cutting a bunch of different vegetables. We're cutting peppers, tomatoes, and we're squeezing limes," student Omarion said.

"We show how to roll a burrito, we are making salsa in the kitchen. So we're going to be learning knife skills, safe food handling," Payne said.

Payne has long made giving back to the Wyoming neighborhood a priority. TwoGuys Brewing provides more than 100 free meals every week through its community meal program.

"We provide free meals, no questions asked if you're hungry, or if your neighbor is hungry, you come in, you get a meal," Payne said.

WXMI TwoGuys Brewing has given out over 3000 community meals since last year.

The need in the community is real, according to Payne.

"Sadly too many of our neighbors are food deprived," Payne said.

Julie Brunson, executive director of H.O.P.E. Gardens, said the partnership is about more than just food — it's about rebuilding community connections.

"We just all need to start coming together, because there's a lot that seems to divide us these days, but good food, food for everybody, right? And community can really change, change our lives," Brunson said.

Brunson, who grew up in Wyoming, said she hopes the effort inspires others.

"People really care about their neighbors, and so, we really need that today. So I think this could just spread the joy and spread others to do the same," Brunson said.

WXMI The students were able to make chicken burritos, salsa, and drinks for their families and the neighborhood.

For students like Omarion, the experience carries personal meaning.

"I feel pretty good to do it. I like helping out different people and stuff, because I know it might be hard to live and buy food," Omarion said.

Fellow student Eli said the work feels important.

The students also made meals for their families, with any extra food prepared during the sessions going into the community meals fridge at TwoGuys Brewing.

