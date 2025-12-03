Two teens arrested after report of gunshots Tuesday night in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two teens were arrested Tuesday night after a report of gunshots on the south end of Kentwood.

Officers from the Kentwood Police Department along with Kent County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue around 7 p.m. on December 2. Someone called 911 after hearing a gun being fired nearby.

Officers spotted an 18-year-old and 17-year-old walking in the area moments later. Both matched the description of people involved in the situation.

Two guns, one reported stolen, the other unregistered, were found in possession of the boys, according to police. Both were arrested.

No one was injured and police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the alleged discharge of a gun from Tuesday night is encouraged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6604. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube