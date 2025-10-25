'The Haunt' celebrating 25 years of fear in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Spooky season is alive and well in Wyoming, thanks to The Haunt, which has been frightening people with its scary attractions for more than two decades.

The haunted house attraction has become a neighborhood staple, drawing thousands of visitors each week during Halloween season.

Doug Sheldon, who has owned The Haunt since 2016, brought the attraction back to its original Wyoming location, after years in Wayland.

WXMI The Whispering Woods is one of 2 new houses at The Haunt.

"So the haunt originally started in 2001 and it was on 28th Street, so we kind of brought it back to its home," Sheldon said.

Owning a haunted house means Sheldon also plays the part himself.

"If you're going to run a haunted house, you better be able to jump out there and scare people too," Sheldon said.

WXMI The Haunt can see upwards of 10,000 people on its busiest weekends.

The Haunt's five attractions can see upwards of 10,000 brave souls every week. Adding on new layers to each attraction every year, so you are seeing something new every trip.

Some visitors, like Caitlyn, are experiencing the scares for the first time.

"I'm really nervous, but, yeah, it's my first time here, so I'm going in blind," Caitlyn said before entering.

Even experienced visitors like Alayna still get frightened by the attractions.

"I'm scared, but, I mean, I've been here before," Alayna said before going through. After completing the haunted house, she admitted, "I was horrified. Actually, I was screaming a ton."

WXMI The Haunt has 5 different attractions for visitors to check out.

The Haunt is featuring 2 brand new attractions this year, with its Whispering Woods and Alien X houses.

"Whispering woods is bringing back the old style haunted house," Sheldon said. "You got some werewolves in there, some witches, vampires, you know, little old school monster."

The operation is all run thanks to the 100 plus scarers, who get into the full effect, with makeup, costumes and more.

Sheldon takes pride in his scarers ability to frighten even the most confident visitors.

"The expression on the customer's face is when they get it, even the person says, oh, no one's gonna scare me. We get them. I'm telling you, we get them all," Sheldon said.

The Haunt will continue operating through Halloween, with additional times planned for November 1st and 2nd for their blackout event, where visitors navigate the attractions with only a glow stick for light.

