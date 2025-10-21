"That's money that I don't have to support my family" Kentwood firefighter disputes military leave policy cuts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood firefighter and Marine reservist is challenging the city's interpretation of its military leave pay policy after his expected reimbursement was cut by more than half, sparking questions about how the policy is applied to firefighters with non-traditional work schedules.

Matthew Newman has served as a firefighter with the Kentwood Fire Department for nearly four years and has been a Marine for the past decade, enlisting at just 17 years old.

"I found firefighting, and I absolutely fell in love with it," Newman said. "The purpose that it gives you, to give back to your community, to help people and use yourself in a positive way, just really hit home with me."

Matt Newman Newman has annual training as a marine reservist.

Newman's military service requires him to travel for training at least once a year, which interferes with his firefighting duties.

The city Kentwood has a military leave gap pay policy that compensates city employees for the pay difference, of up to 14 calendar days of field training.

Newman successfully used the policy in 2022 and 2023, though in 2023 he was told he wasn't eligible because his military training pay exceeded his fire department wages.

This year, however, Newman encountered a different problem. After returning from training and going through the normal reimbursement process, he was told his case was being referred to the mayor's office, and his reimbursement amount was significantly reduced.

Local 3174 The Kentwood Local 3174 posted about the incident affecting Newman.

"So as of May, after the meeting with HR, it was just over $5,300 that they said I was going to get," Newman said. "Then in June, when I had been notified, the mayor's office changed it. It was, I believe, just over $2,000, so it was a significant drop. "

Newman said the city told him the policy provides differential pay for 14 eight-hour workdays, which he argues doesn't align with how firefighter shifts operate.

"Nothing we do is in eight-hour increments. We don't work eight hour shifts, even when you start your two weeks and you're on a five day work schedule, you're working 10 hour days," Newman said.

The city responded to Newman and the Kentwood Professional Firefighter's L3174 with the following statement:

City of Kentwood City of Kentwood's response to a recent dispute over the Military Gap Pay Policy.

However, a review of the most recent Kentwood employee handbook shows no mention of eight-hour workdays in the military leave policy.

"It makes no sense that they would apply this policy just to the only person in the entire city that I know of that's still in the reserves," Newman said. "I have a assigned policy by the mayor saying that it's for 14 days, not 14 eight hour days. It's just the whole thing of it is just disrespectful to service members."

City of Kentwood Military Gap Pay Policy initial signing from 2022.

The nearly $3,000 pay reduction is affecting Newman's ability to provide for his family.

Matt Newman Newman has a 2 month old daughter, he says the reimbursed money was going to help with childcare.

"Everything's getting more expensive these days. Everybody knows that. You know, mortgages are up. Daycare is extremely expensive, food, gas, things like that," Newman said. "So that's a significant pay cut. That's money that I don't have to support my family and take care of things at home."

Newman said he initially wanted to keep the matter private but decided to speak publicly after not receiving a response from the city for months. The city says it maintains an open-door policy with employees and unions to clarify policies and ensure transparency.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube