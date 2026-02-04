Teen mom and 10-month-old baby missing out of Byron Township

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a teen mom and her son who haven't been seen more than a week.

17-year-old Nevaeh Cardenas-Taylor and her 10-month-old son Sekani were last seen leaving their home in Byron Township on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Investigators say Cardenas-Taylor is 5-foot, 10-inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has no vehicle and a phone that only works on Wi-Fi.

The mother and son might be staying with a friend in the metro Grand Rapids area, said the sheriff's office.

If you know where they are, you are asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 744-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube