Smart homes help individuals with disabilities gain independence in West Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. — Technology is transforming how people with intellectual disabilities live independently in Kentwood and Wyoming, thanks to innovative smart homes operated by MOKA, a nonprofit that has supported individuals with disabilities since 1978.

Steph Winks has experienced assisted living for over two decades through MOKA's programs.

"I used to live in a semi-independent living home in Zeeland," Winks said.

WXMI Some of the tech includes a customized speaker with daily reminders, a tablet that face times staff, and so much more.

MOKA operates several specialized residential homes and provides community living support programs and job coaching for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The organization has recently launched its smart home initiative, offering residents greater autonomy.

"We're using technology in place of some of the staffing hours to support the individuals with higher independence, allowing them more freedom and autonomy," said Holly Volkinburg a smart home supervisor with MOKA.

Smart homes feature various technological aids designed to promote independence while ensuring safety. Ring cameras provide security monitoring throughout the property.

Smart speakers deliver custom daily reminders to help residents maintain their routines.

Sensors installed on faucets and stovetops help monitor usage for safety purposes. Bathrooms are equipped with emergency assistance buttons that residents can press when they need help.

WXMI Steph likes the independence that the Moka Smart Homes bring.

Each home includes tablets that allow residents to contact MOKA staff directly through calls or FaceTime when they have questions or need assistance.

"They're able to either call or FaceTime staff if they're having an issue or they have a question. So then staff can support them through that tech," said Vanvolkinburg.

Winks finds the technology particularly helpful for managing her daily medication routine.

A med-box with a red light reminds her when it's time to take her medications.

"It's helpful because it just reminds me to take my meds at the right time," Winks said.

The smart home technology has given Winks the independence she values most.

"If I need help, I just push the button and just say, I need help with this, you know," Winks said.

For MOKA, creating opportunities for independence remains the primary goal of the smart home program.

"Everybody deserves independence and to have a fulfilling life," Volkinburg said.

Winks exemplifies the program's success, embracing her newfound autonomy in daily activities.

"I like the independence, and I like going on my own, and catching the bus on my own, and I just, I'm enjoying it very much," Winks said.

MOKA currently operates two smart homes in the area, housing six residents total.

The organization hopes these homes can serve as a model for empowering independence for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Michigan.

Their model is being used to help collect data through the Michigan Technology First Task Force.

